Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

01/23 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast

Going to see much more sun than we saw over the weekend, but it’ll be short-lived.
01/23 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is going to be a beautiful, sunny, and cool day after a clear and chilly start. That’s all thanks to our weekend cold front that gave us a rainy and cool Saturday, but has now set us up with a cool, dry airmass that’ll stick around through the night and into tomorrow...but not much longer. That means we’re in for a pretty sharp rollercoaster tomorrow as we fall into the mid 30s overnight, but Tuesday’s front has to stack up plenty of warm, unstable air ahead of it so we’ll warm quickly into the low-to-mid 60s across the area. Don’t get me wrong though, not all of tomorrow will be stormy, in fact...most of it will be nice! We’ll start the day sunny, but will see cloud cover begin to increase in the late morning, leading to afternoon showers ahead of evening storms. These storms currently carry a level 3 of 5 risk of severe weather and have a likely chance of producing tornadoes and wind, so we have declared Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day.”

Current timing will make this one of those slightly more problematic overnight storms as the leading edge will move in around 9 PM and be leaving the area by 3 AM Wednesday. Overall this will help keep rainfall totals from piling up to concerning levels, but it will also generally lead to windy conditions and fast-moving tornadoes should they develop. These will be our two biggest concerns, but small to medium hail will still be possible along with lightning and heavy rain. We will have staff on hand watching the situation and updating as needed tomorrow night, but this is also another opportunity to grab our WDAM Weather App if you don’t already have it. That way you can receive potentially lifesaving warnings as they’re issued, which can wake you up in a bad situation as the app produces a loud alarm tone if your phone is physically inside of the NWS Warning box. There’s still time for this to shift some, and we’ll have all day today and most of the day tomorrow to talk and prepare before it arrives.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department carries doses of Narcan thanks to a grant from the...
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Latest News

01/23 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast
01/23 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/20
Rainy Saturday for the Pine Belt