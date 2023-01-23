01/23 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is going to be a beautiful, sunny, and cool day after a clear and chilly start. That’s all thanks to our weekend cold front that gave us a rainy and cool Saturday, but has now set us up with a cool, dry airmass that’ll stick around through the night and into tomorrow...but not much longer. That means we’re in for a pretty sharp rollercoaster tomorrow as we fall into the mid 30s overnight, but Tuesday’s front has to stack up plenty of warm, unstable air ahead of it so we’ll warm quickly into the low-to-mid 60s across the area. Don’t get me wrong though, not all of tomorrow will be stormy, in fact...most of it will be nice! We’ll start the day sunny, but will see cloud cover begin to increase in the late morning, leading to afternoon showers ahead of evening storms. These storms currently carry a level 3 of 5 risk of severe weather and have a likely chance of producing tornadoes and wind, so we have declared Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day.”

Current timing will make this one of those slightly more problematic overnight storms as the leading edge will move in around 9 PM and be leaving the area by 3 AM Wednesday. Overall this will help keep rainfall totals from piling up to concerning levels, but it will also generally lead to windy conditions and fast-moving tornadoes should they develop. These will be our two biggest concerns, but small to medium hail will still be possible along with lightning and heavy rain. We will have staff on hand watching the situation and updating as needed tomorrow night, but this is also another opportunity to grab our WDAM Weather App if you don’t already have it. That way you can receive potentially lifesaving warnings as they’re issued, which can wake you up in a bad situation as the app produces a loud alarm tone if your phone is physically inside of the NWS Warning box. There’s still time for this to shift some, and we’ll have all day today and most of the day tomorrow to talk and prepare before it arrives.

