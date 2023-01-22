Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Top Tier Board Games hosts a “Learning DND” session

DND
DND(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DND, Dungeons and Dragons, is a game that requires all ages to use their imagination.

This role-playing adventure game is played in the comfort of your own chair around a table with your closest friends and the Dungeon Master who controls elements of the game.

Top Tier Board Games in Hattiesburg hosted a session (Saturday) to teach people how to play the fantasy game.

Assistant Manager Corey Simmons said he enjoys the game because of the creativity.

“I love the freedom that you have in DND and other role-playing games to just do whatever you can imagine,” Simmons said. “In a lot of games, you’re restricted in some way by the mechanics of the game.

In RPG you can just say, “I want to do this.’ and it’s up to the DM, the Dungeon Master” says Simmons.

For information on future events, visit https://www.facebook.com/toptierboardgames

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi

Latest News

2017 tornado remembered on sixth anniversary
2017 tornado remembered on sixth anniversary
HPD looking for suspect in home invasion
HPD looking for suspect in home invasion
William Carey University's School of Business building was heavily damaged in a 2017 tornado....
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
Hattiesburg police are looking for James Powe, who is wanted in connection to a home invasion
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion