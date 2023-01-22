Top Tier Board Games hosts a “Learning DND” session

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DND, Dungeons and Dragons, is a game that requires all ages to use their imagination.

This role-playing adventure game is played in the comfort of your own chair around a table with your closest friends and the Dungeon Master who controls elements of the game.

Top Tier Board Games in Hattiesburg hosted a session (Saturday) to teach people how to play the fantasy game.

Assistant Manager Corey Simmons said he enjoys the game because of the creativity.

“I love the freedom that you have in DND and other role-playing games to just do whatever you can imagine,” Simmons said. “In a lot of games, you’re restricted in some way by the mechanics of the game.

In RPG you can just say, “I want to do this.’ and it’s up to the DM, the Dungeon Master” says Simmons.

For information on future events, visit https://www.facebook.com/toptierboardgames

