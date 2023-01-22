Perry Central High School offering after-school tutoring

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Testing is right around the corner, and Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager is making sure his students are prepared.

In an attempt to help students with their state testing preparation, free tutoring sessions will be available after class until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The tutoring sessions can cover subjects such as math, science, history or concentrate on ACT readiness.

“I was asked to make sure that I put every student at the realm of success, and the only way we can do that is if we give them every possible opportunity to be successful,” said Yeager. “Academics is what’s going to give these kids an opportunity to be successful. We want to produce high quality here at Perry Central High School.”

Anyone who is interested in more information can call the school at (601) 964-3235.

