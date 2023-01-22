Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District

A new ADA-accessible porch is being added to the Oseola McCarty House on East Sixth Street.
A new ADA-accessible porch is being added to the Oseola McCarty House on East Sixth Street.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life of the late Hattiesburg washer-woman and philanthropist, Oseola McCarty, is set to open later this year.

A new back porch, with ADA accessibility, is being added to the Oseola McCarty House one of the museums in the Sixth Street Museum District.

McCarty gained international acclaim in the mid-1990s, after donating much of her life savings for college scholarships.

“We’ve got to provide ADA access, so we’ve got to address that, that’s what we’re doing,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“(McCarty) did have a porch on the back of the house, so we’re putting that back and then, our goal is to have in the back yard kind of a hands-on interactive aspect, that young folks can come on a field trip and learn about Ms. Oseola’s story.”

Taylor says a new vehicle park, across from the African-American Military History Museum, is also scheduled to open in 2023.

The Moeller Military Vehicle Museum will house more than a dozen vehicles on permanent loan from Georgia physician Don Moeller.

Taylor says the Hattiesburg Convention Commission is now in the process of getting bids on building materials for that museum.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi

Latest News

House Bill 15 would direct DHS to establish a grant program for regional food banks operating...
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a...
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva’s proposed plant in Bond
Hattiesburg's Sixth Street Museum District will host several events and activities for Black...
Sixth Street Museum District plans new ‘Faces of Eureka’ during Black History Month
Volunteers from Michigan have been helping R3SM rebuild a home that was damaged in the 2017...
Michigan volunteers working on final R3SM home rebuild from 2017 tornado