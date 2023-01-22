MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

From the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Public Information Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday at an apartment complex in Clinton.

Clinton Police Department officers responded to a call about 9 a.m. Saturday about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex, 552 Spring Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject who displayed a weapon towards an officer.

The subject received fatal injuries and the officer received no injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.