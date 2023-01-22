Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened...
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in Clinton.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Public Information Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday at an apartment complex in Clinton.

Clinton Police Department officers responded to a call about 9 a.m. Saturday about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex, 552 Spring Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject who displayed a weapon towards an officer.

The subject received fatal injuries and the officer received no injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Hattiesburg police are looking for James Powe, who is wanted in connection to a home invasion
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion

Latest News

Workshop on human trafficking set for USM Tuesday
USM set to host Human Trafficking Awareness Summit
After-school tutoring will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Perry County schools
Perry Central High School offering after-school tutoring
Workshop on human trafficking set for USM Tuesday
Human trafficking workshop set for Tuesday at USM
Perry County offering after-school tutoring
Perry County offering after-school tutoring