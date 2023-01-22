Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents

President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has searched President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday.

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said the Justice Department conducted the search at Biden’s Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents. (CNN, POOL, WPVI)

The Justice Department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer said in a statement.

The prosecutors also “took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, was arrested on Thursday, Jan 19, after Hattiesburg police...
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Latest News

William Carey University's School of Business building was heavily damaged in a 2017 tornado....
6th year anniversary of Hattiesburg tornado brings back memories
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store