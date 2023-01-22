Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose.

JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.

Deputy Xavier Thigpen arrived to find a 66-year-old male not breathing and turning purple.

Thigpen administered a dose of nasal Narcan and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unresponsive male.

JCSD Deputy Harrison Tew arrived on scene and a second dose of nasal Narcan was administered.

Emergency medical responders from Shady Grove Fire & Rescue along with EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the incident as well.

The individual regained vital functions and was transported following the on-scene medical intervention by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for advanced medical treatment.

His condition is not known.

”We continue to respond to overdose incidents where fentanyl is being or suspected of being used, both knowingly and unknowingly,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. said. “Our personnel are equipped with nasal Narcan provided on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

“We hope and pray that those overdosed individuals that we administer nasal Narcan to, and who survive, get the help they need to overcome their addictions.”

