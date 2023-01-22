Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly and rainy as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, we will be experiencing more rain. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be in the low 60′s with rain expected in the morning hours.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance of rain in the morning hours, so pack your rain gear as you head out the door. The rain should clear by the afternoon.

Monday we will see temperatures into the mid to high 50s. There is no chance of rain and the skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the low 60s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance of showers in the evening, overnight the chance for rain and thunderstorms increases to 90%. There is a possibility that these could be severe.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50′s. There is a 70% chance for storms in the early morning hours, then we will see clearing as we go into the afternoon.

