UPDATE: Commercial burglary suspect surrenders to HPD

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man wanted in connection with a burglary earlier this month at a Dollar General store surrendered to Hattiesburg police overnight.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday morning that Carlis Young, 31, had turned himself in and been booked into the Forrest County Jail..

An arrest warrant had been sworn for Young in connection to a Jan. 14 burglary at the Dollar General, 5021 Mississippi 42.

