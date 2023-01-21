Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi

Pine Belt representative going after Kratom
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi.

State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them.

“Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the gas store shelves and make it a whole lot harder to get,” said Scoggin.

Many people in Jones County, including Ann Marie Brahm, have strong feelings against Kratom due to personal experiences.

“The effects of Kratom will forever affect me and I didn’t even take it,” said Brahm.

Brahm said her husband killed himself after taking a significant amount of Kratom.

“Anytime I go into a store and see a big glass case of Kratom, I just want to smash the glass,” said Brahm.

Local officials said that the negative side effects have no bounds. Some say the worst part is the addictiveness.

“It’s extremely addictive,” said Scoggin. “It’s got the same qualities as an opioid does.”

While others think the availability is a big issue.

“It’s a sleeping terror in our community that is readily accessible,” said Jetuan Stephens, director of Dying to Live.

Some people claim to experience positive side effects from Kratom.

“A lot of patients say that it helps,” Scoggin said. “It helps with pain. It helps with the myalgia and arthritis, things like that.”

Yet, Scoggin hopes to see HB 364 passed into law and see what’s referred to as ‘gas station heroin,’ off the shelves.

“We as Mississippians can bring this to a new light, make it illegal to see or make it illegal to buy and then get it off the shelves and hopefully protect our people,” said Scoggin.

HB 364 will face the Drug Policy Committee next week. If approved, it will have to be passed through the House and Senate before ending up on the Governor’s desk for a signature.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments

Latest News

Jones County man arrested, charged with manslaughter in overdose death
Jones County man arrested, charged with manslaughter in overdose death
Pine Belt representative going after Kratom
Pine Belt representative going after Kratom
Photos to be exhibited Saturday in Hattiesburg
Photos to be exhibited Saturday in Hattiesburg
About 75 photos are included in this year's Amateur Photography Competition & Exhibit at the...
Hattiesburg Arts Council hosting annual photo competition/exhibit Saturday