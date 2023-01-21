Win Stuff
Rainy Saturday for the Pine Belt

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST
This evening will be cloudy with a few showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be a washout with off-and-on rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll have to watch Tuesday closely for the possibility of strong to severe storms as a strong system slides through the state. We’re still too far out for specifics, but this pattern is known for producing severe storms.

