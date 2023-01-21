Win Stuff
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel

-
-
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent single gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid, and she was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and then to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reported she was shot while attempting to make a night deposit at a local bank. No money was reportedly taken.

LPD is seeking information from any citizen who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Capt. Michael Reaves is the lead investigator in the case.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

