Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout

(Unsplash)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and son were killed and a third person was transported to the hospital after a shootout in Durant Friday afternoon.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said all three were in a car that wrecked on Highway 12 after being hit with a spray of gunfire at about 4 p.m.

The mother and son were likely struck unintentionally, March said.

“These shootings happen all the time now,” said a Durant resident who said she witnessed the incident and did not wish to be identified.

A dramatic surge in gun violence, she said, began in mid-2022 and has not let up.

“We’re fighting for our lives up here,” she said.

Both Holmes Sheriff and Durant Police personnel responded to the scene and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is collecting information, March said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, was arrested on Thursday, Jan 19, after Hattiesburg police...
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Latest News

Carlis Young, who was wanted in connection to the burglary of a Dollar General earlier this...
UPDATE: Commercial burglary suspect surrenders to HPD
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Logan Cooke, Columbia Academy
Columbia Academy’s Logan Cooke continues playoff run with Jacksonville Jaguars
House Bill 15 would direct DHS to establish a grant program for regional food banks operating...
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
Logan Cooke, Columbia Academy
Columbia Academy's Logan Cooke continues playoff run with Jacksonville Jaguars