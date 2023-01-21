Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December.

JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield.

Holifield died following a reported overdose last month on Kitchens Road in the Glade community, Chancellor said.

A responding JCSD deputy administered a dose of nasal Narcan to Holifield and utilized a second dosage unit provided by a Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder prior to the arrival of EMServ Ambulance Service.

Holifield later died at a local hospital.

An investigation and interview on Friday afternoon led to Thrash’s arrest, Chancellor said.

Thrash is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Additional information on this investigation will be released as soon as possible.

”Our narcotics and criminal investigators have worked hard on this case involving the death of Tracy Holifield,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We pray that her family and friends find some comfort in the fact that an arrest has been made.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.