Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death in December.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December.

JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield.

Holifield died following a reported overdose last month on Kitchens Road in the Glade community, Chancellor said.

A responding JCSD deputy administered a dose of nasal Narcan to Holifield and utilized a second dosage unit provided by a Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder prior to the arrival of EMServ Ambulance Service.

Holifield later died at a local hospital.

An investigation and interview on Friday afternoon led to Thrash’s arrest, Chancellor said.

Thrash is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Additional information on this investigation will be released as soon as possible.

”Our narcotics and criminal investigators have worked hard on this case involving the death of Tracy Holifield,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We pray that her family and friends find some comfort in the fact that an arrest has been made.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says

Latest News

Magnolia Soap & Bath Company enters Hattiesburg market
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company enters Hattiesburg market
New USM program to cover financing gap for service members
New USM program to cover financing gap for service members
Jones County man being investigated for allegedly shooting his son
Jones County man being investigated for allegedly shooting his son
Food trucks headed for downtown Hattiesburg in February
Food trucks headed for downtown Hattiesburg in February