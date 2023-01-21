Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
-
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, was arrested on Thursday, Jan 19, after Hattiesburg police...
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
Shawn Thrash, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection with an...
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are looking for James Powe, who is wanted in connection to a home invasion
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former NFL player discharged from hospital after saving kids from drowning: Report
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death