HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion

Hattiesburg police are looking for James Powe, who is wanted in connection to a home invasion
Hattiesburg police are looking for James Powe, who is wanted in connection to a home invasion(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,

Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

An initial investigation had Powe kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence and threatening two individuals with a weapon, Moore said. After throwing a chair inside the residence, Powe left.

Moore said one individual sustained minor injuries and both individuals declined medical attention.

HPD is asking that any one with any information on Powe’s location to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

