Hattiesburg Arts Council hosting annual photo competition/exhibit Saturday

About 75 photos are included in this year's Amateur Photography Competition & Exhibit at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of photographs taken by adults and children in the Pine Belt can be seen Saturday in a special display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

It’s all part of the 2023 Amateur Photography and Competition & Exhibit, hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

About 75 photos will be on exhibit.

“In each category, you’re going to have first place through third with honorable mentions and then, you’re going to have best in show for children, best in show for adults,” said Alehandro Wooten, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

“They will get a very nice ribbon and then, they’re going to get a nice little check from us.”

The exhibit will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

