Hattiesburg 1st ‘walking parade’ will take place downtown in February

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg came together to bring in the new year downtown.

Now, it is preparing to celebrate Carnival season in a new way: a walking parade.

This parade will not feature any floats. Instead, it encourages residents to be creative in other ways.

Rebecca Chandler, co-founder of the Krewe of Saint Catherine Mardi Gras parade, said she is excited to see the creativity flow.

“The parade is a walking and strolling parade,” Chandler said. “Everything is human-powered. So, anything from walkers, dancers, bicycles, unicycles, tricycles, whatever you can imagine that is powered by humans.

“We’re looking more forward into the future and having more creative contraptions, but this year we understand that it will be mostly walkers and strollers.”

The parade is designed to encourage people to get out of their shells and embrace their creativity while spreading joy through downtown Hattiesburg.

“This event is important because the people in Hattiesburg really love Mardi Gras, but they always have to travel to get to it,” Chandler said. “We have the one big parade that happens down Hardy Street, but downtown has needed something like this for a while.”

Bringing people downtown is important to the co-creators, so that people don’t have to travel far to get the Mardi Gras experience.

Parade co-founder Ginger Lowrey said she is ready to bring Mardi Gras to the Pine Belt.

“Well, in Hattiesburg we have a great community here, we have a huge arts community, and we want to celebrate that in our hometown,” Lowery said. “We don’t want people to have to go to other communities. We all do.

“We’re the Hub City, that’s one of the great things about being in Hattiesburg is that we can travel to other communities. But we have that set of community and creative talent here in Hattiesburg and we really want to be able to celebrate that here.”

Have a costume? Have a talent? Welcome to the parade!

For more information, visit https://kreweofstcatherine.com/?fbclid=IwAR0fv9br9wy8w_jsZPeICTP9E2PCd6E3n8OtY2LnsV6Q6GVkYScj0yAFzI8

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.