'Food Trucks in February' kicks off next month

Food trucks headed for downtown Hattiesburg in February
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, downtown Hattiesburg will add some flavor with its food truck event.

The second annual “Food Trucks in February” event will kick off on Feb. 4. Not only will the event include several vendors, but a slate of musical performers also is on the schedule.

Organizers say the idea was inspired by a lack of local events once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

“This was created so that people in the Pine Belt, not just the Hub City, can get out and have a good time on the weekends,’ said Domonic Hardy, owner of the Southern Wangz food truck.

“)There’s) not a lot to do in February, and we want to put out a good product and also give people an avenue just to have a good time. Our motto is “Good food, good times.””

Town Square Park will host the event every Saturday of the month, beginning at 11 a.m.

