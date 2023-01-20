Win Stuff
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say

Left: Cooper Leggett at an Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
Left: Cooper Leggett at an Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday afternoon. Right: Leggett's mugshot from the Madison county Detention Center.(WDAM, Madion County Detention Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshall Task Force arrested 40-year-old Cooper M. Leggett around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19, at his home in Wayne County.

Upon arrest, Leggett was taken to the Ridgeland Police Department before being booked into the Madison County Detention Center. Leggett is charged with one count of conspiracy.

Willridge said the arrest was in connection to a kidnapping investigation involving former Ole Miss, NFL football play Jarell Powe. However, he could not disclose Leggett’s relationship with either Powe or Gavin Bates, who was also arrested in connection to the case.

Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna.
Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna.(Madison County Detention Center)
Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California.
Gavin Bates, 35, of Roseville, California.(Ridgeland Police Department)

The assistant chief also could not disclose what this conspiracy charge entailed.

Leggett is expected to have his initial appearance at the Ridgeland Municipal Court sometime on Friday. Once his bond is set, he will be held at the detention center until he posts bond.

This is an active investigation, and this story will be updated if more information is provided.

