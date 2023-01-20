Win Stuff
US Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Jones Co.

USDA Forest Service Logo
USDA Forest Service Logo(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution Friday while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting an 885-acre prescribed burn in Jones County. These acres are approximately 4 miles northeast of the Ovett community within the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management area.  

Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Roads 201, 205, and 202. 

The public is asked to use caution in the area.

