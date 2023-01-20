US Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution Friday while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting an 885-acre prescribed burn in Jones County. These acres are approximately 4 miles northeast of the Ovett community within the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management area.

Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Roads 201, 205, and 202.

The public is asked to use caution in the area.

