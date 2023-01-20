Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19.

Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a truck in the 5100 block of U.S. Hwy 42. When they confronted Taylor, he attempted to elude officers by running into a wooded area. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Taylor also allegedly left his tool, backpack and wallet at the scene of the crime.

He faces one charge of felony malicious mischief, with additional charges pending in the ongoing investigation.

HPD officers booked Taylor into the Forrest County Jail to await his initial court date.

