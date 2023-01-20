Win Stuff
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva’s proposed plant in Bond

Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva’s application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. The project includes a massive tax incentive for the company.

Thursday night’s public hearing was hosted by the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board at the Stone County Courthouse.

While the plant would generate revenue and bring dozens of job opportunities to the community, some are taking issue with the potential air pollution and proximity to neighborhoods.

“I am against the proposed Enviva plant in what they call Bond because of the location,” Wiggins resident Brad Alexander said. “I’m not neccessarily opposed to Enviva doing business in or near Stone County, but I am opposed to the location because it is contrary to their white paper that says that they don’t want homes within more than half of a mile. And there are 30 homes within a half of a mile of the site. It just doesn’t align with what they say they really want.”

Enviva is still on track to become the largest taxpayer in the county once the plant is up and running.

