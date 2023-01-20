Sixth Street Museum District plans new ‘Faces of Eureka’ during Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is expanding an exhibit honoring students from the historic Eureka School, as part of the 2023 Black History Month celebration.

A second installation of “Faces of Eureka” will be held Feb. 2 along Mobile Street.

Several of the “Faces of Eureka” banners already have been installed along East Sixth Street.

Also in February, as part of Black History Month, two “Storytime with a Soldier” events are planned at the African-American Military History Museum.

During those activities, a uniformed soldier will read to elementary school students about the the life on an inspiring African-American.

“We’ll be offering district tours at all of our facilities, so we want school groups, teachers, to give us a call, so we can put you on our schedule,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Sixth Street Museum District. “We are actually filling up pretty fast, so if they want to give us a call, they can reach us at (601) 450-1942.

On Feb. 24, an event will be held celebrating the life of Alvin Eaton, who died in 2020.

He was a veteran and former employee of both WDAM-TV and the City of Hattiesburg, who was also a leader in the restoration of the East Sixth Street USO.

