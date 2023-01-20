Perry County School District releases an app

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County School District? There’s an app for that.

A new app for Apple and Android phones has been released that is all encompassing for the Perry County School District.

“What we wanted was an easy way for parents and students to access our platform,” said Fina Hence, the technology coordinator for the school district. “Instead of having to log on to a computer, or go to the website, we wanted something in hand because as you know, most people have digital devices.

“This is just a powerful, powerful communication tool between the school and parents and students.”

This app includes multiple features, including Canvas, where students can access their assignments and grades, ActiveParent, where parents can access the same information, and school calendars that keep track of sports, academics and breaks.

“Instead of having to go through, look up all that stuff on Google, it’s just right there in the app for you,” said PCHS sophomore Garett Gerald. “It’s way easier for parents to get onto ActiveParent to check out our grades, stuff like that.

“It’s going to be a big help coming up in the future.”

Now, parents who have multiple children in the school district can access information from all area schools by maneuvering a drop down menu.

The app also is a one stop shop for students to access grades, assignments and student resources.

“Being effective and efficient is our top priority,” said Hence. “We just wanted to make it easier for parents to stay in contact with schools and to know what’s going on and this product actually has done that for us.”

The app is now available and free to download on all app stores.

