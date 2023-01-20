O’Brien takes defensive reins for University of Southern Mississippi football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team has a new defensive leader.

Dan O’Brien, who has coached safeties for the past two season with the Golden Eagles, was announced Thursday as defensive coordinator by USM head football coach Will Hall.

O’Brien replaces his former boss, Austin Armstrong, who was USM’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons..

Armstrong, who also coached inside linebackers, joined the University of Alabama’s staff as inside linebackers coach earlier this month.

O’Brien will step into a coordinator’s cleats for the first time in his career.

He has had previous coaching stints at the United States Naval Academy, Elon College, Harvard University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.

He also was a scouting assistant intern with the New England patriots and Coach Bill Belichick.

