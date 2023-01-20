Mardi Gras fine tuning underway in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mardi Gras approaches, the City of Hattiesburg is preparing for its 12th annual Caerus parade.

The parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, and will be followed by the first Saturday baseball game for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Keith Co. Petroleum partnered with Mississippi Made to sponsor the event, and people from across the state have been invited to come and experience

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.