Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mardi Gras fine tuning underway in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg readying for Mardi Gras parade
Hattiesburg readying for Mardi Gras parade
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mardi Gras approaches, the City of Hattiesburg is preparing for its 12th annual Caerus parade.

The parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, and will be followed by the first Saturday baseball game for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Keith Co. Petroleum partnered with Mississippi Made to sponsor the event, and people from across the state have been invited to come and experience

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab win over South Alabama in return to Reed-Green
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab win over South Alabama in return to Reed-Green
6pm Headlines 1/19
6pm Headlines 1/19
Hattiesburg readying for Mardi Gras parade
Hattiesburg readying for Mardi Gras parade