Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. expands into Hattiesburg

THE MAGNOLIA SOAP AND BATH COMPANY(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia Soap and Bath Company had its grand opening in Hattiesburg Friday.

The company plans to keep its new location alive by providing products made in Mississippi to those who call Mississippi home.

Owner Jenny Bolster says that the products are what makes the company so special.

“All of our products are domestically made in our store, but all of the ingredients are domestic from Mississippi,” says Bolster.

A company that started out in New Albany, plans to keep expanding in this state as well as Alabama.

Starting a new business can be difficult, but Magnolia Soap and Bath Company has been expanding throughout the Magnolia State every month since its birth.

