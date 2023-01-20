Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel man sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine possession/intent

A Laurel man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine...
A Laurel man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession/intent.((Source: RNN))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s Laurel residence in January 2022.

Inside the home, officers recovered 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 8, 2022. He pled guilty on Sept. 28, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

Latest News

University of Southern Mississippi safeties coach Dan O'Brien officially was named Thursday as...
O’Brien takes defensive reins for University of Southern Mississippi football
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/19
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/19
U.S. Conference of Mayors logo
Hattiesburg mayor attends US Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes first book
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes 1st book