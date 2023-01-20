Laurel man sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine possession/intent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s Laurel residence in January 2022.

Inside the home, officers recovered 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 8, 2022. He pled guilty on Sept. 28, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

