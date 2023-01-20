Win Stuff
Jefferson Co. basketball player speaks first words since injury, school district says

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County basketball player has spoken her first words after sustaining a serious head injury during a game earlier this week, her school district says.

Zyer Smith was taken by ambulance to Children’s of Mississippi after the Tuesday night injury and later transferred to Baptist Medical Center. Her family says she was later diagnosed with a severe concussion and hadn’t spoke since.

On Friday, the Jefferson County School District posted that Smith has now spoken, with her first words being, “Where is my coach? I want to play basketball.”

After saying this, the update reads, Smith began to cry.

“Zyer is still hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, but she is recovering. We appreciate the outpouring of love as well as the many prayers, encouragement, and support. Please continue to pray for Zyer and her family,” the updated concluded.

