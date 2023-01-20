Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hundreds of golf balls wash ashore after storms

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have...
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.(KSBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Hundreds of golf balls have been washing up on California’s Carmel River State Beach.

The unusual winter storms appear to be responsible for funneling them down the Carmel River into the Pacific.

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.

Many appear to have originated from nearby Pebble Beach, as the ninth and 10th holes have ocean views.

Golfers who flocked to the beach say it has been a ball bonanza, with the majority of them in still very playable shape.

“So, this is my third day down here, and I get about 50 to 100 in a half hour, and I’ve seen a lot of other people picking up balls throughout the days,” resident Conall Jones said. “There’s still a lot, though, and they’re going to keep getting pushed up onto the beach, so there’s plenty.”

CNN, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX, KOVR, KCBS, KCAL, SONOMA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT, CAL FIRE CZU, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX/KOVR, KCBS/KCAL, Sonoma County Fire District, C

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims reacts to a proposed House bill regarding filming officers.
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices...
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
USDA Forest Service Logo
US Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Jones Co.
The Biden administration is stuck in a standoff with Germany over tanks for Ukraine.
US, allies to discuss military aid for Ukraine