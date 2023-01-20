HPD seeking suspect in commercial burglary

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this month.

HPD says it has an active arrest warrant for Carlis Young, 31, Petal,. Young is suspected of breaking into the Dollar General, 5021 U.S. 42, on Jan. 14..

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP (7867).

