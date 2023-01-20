Win Stuff
HPD seeking suspect in commercial burglary

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating Carlis Young, who had a warrant...
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating Carlis Young, who had a warrant sworn for his arrest for commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this month.

HPD says it has an active arrest warrant for Carlis Young, 31, Petal,. Young is suspected of breaking into the Dollar General, 5021 U.S. 42, on Jan. 14..

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP (7867).

