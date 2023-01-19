William Carey baseball right around the corner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey will be back on the baseball diamond on February 3 as the two-time defending SSAC champions.

The Crusaders return five starters from a 37-17 team and welcome several transfers with experience at the Division I level.

NAIA baseball is as competitive as it’s ever been, providing opportunities for guys who love the game and want to keep playing.

“Being able to be myself, having fun always on the mound as well,” said senior pitcher AJ Stinson, a Hattiesburg grad. “During games I can have fun as well. I’m just looking forward to being the best me again, trying to dominate this competition, the conference as well.”

“Just the love of the game,” said junior outfielder RJ Stinson. “It’s different coming from a different division to NAIA but being here is a great experience. I love it here.”

“It’s not always everybody’s first option but once you get here you realize baseball’s hard anywhere you go and the level of competition here is crazy, especially after like COVID and everything,” said junior infielder Jake Lycette. “Everybody’s rosters are full so we get a lot of guys that may not be the typical NAIA baseball player but it’s fun. It’s a lot of good competition.”

