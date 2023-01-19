Win Stuff
Wednesday workshop aids Jones County first responders dealing with victims of trauma

Jones County first responders receive trauma training Wednesday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Jones County first responders got a quick course Wednesday in dealing with trauma.

Clean Slate Behavioral Health Solutions offered a free trauma informed training workshop at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center.

The workshop helped those in first responder positions and law enforcement how to assist victims in developing resiliency and begin healing.

Mary Nelums, Clean Slate co-manager, said trauma informed care doesn’t ask why a person is the way they are, but what happened to them.

Jones County first responders receive trauma training Wednesday