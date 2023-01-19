Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM students start spring semester: How they impact the Hattiesburg economy

USM students return to campus for spring semester
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Class is officially in session at the University of Southern Mississippi.

USM students started their spring semester on Wednesday January 18 and are 1 day closer to finishing out the school year. They say they hope to have a semester full of success.

“I’m hoping to get more involved on campus and I’m hoping to end the semester with at least a 3.5 GPA,” freshman Karlton Love said. Karlton is involved in the Usm theatre department and frequently is cast in musicals.

Students flooded the walkways of Usm’s Hattiesburg campus as they headed to and from class. They could be seen mingling at Shoemaker Square, talking about their past holiday break plans. Students were also given the change to watch an impromptu step show by the Usm Sigma fraternity.

“I just hope I study hard. I did good last semester. I just hope I stick with the same program as I had going last semester,” freshman Mary Wert said. Wert is a communications major and previously planned on working in pharmaceutical sales.

Landon Chaldin, a junior, says that he is excited to grow his social media following and build relationships with his professors.

“Just to make more connections, get cool with my teachers and also grow my social media influences and grow my brand as well,”he said.

Businesses around the Pine Belt will benefit from the return of students to the area. Papitos on 49 is one of them.

“Here at the 49, we actually opened to cater to the college students here,” bartender Jorge Huaynca said. “When they are back at school our business does really well.

“Obviously when they go back home on vacation our business slows considerably.”

Papitos is a popular spot for many college students on Thursday and weekend nights, which the business says is its busiest time of the week.

“Definitely the weekends when everyone is available to choose where they can go,” Huaynca said.

The semester is set to end on May 12.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
Montevious Goss
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
Good times rol at veterans home in Collins
Good times rol at veterans home in Collins
USM students return for the spring semester
USM students return to campus for spring semester
Central business district officially created in Petal
Central business district officially created in Petal