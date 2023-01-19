Storms overnight, with sunshine tomorrow.

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the Pine Belt this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. A line of storms will move through the area after midnight. Storms are expected to be below severe limits, but rain and thunder can be expected.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy. Skies will turn sunny during the afternoon hours with highs topping out into the low 70s. Winds will be breezy once again between 10-20 mph.

Friday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Another system will move in on Saturday, giving us a good chance of rain throughout the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Another system will move in early next week. That bring with it another chance of rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.