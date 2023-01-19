Win Stuff
Residents of Collins’ veterans home treated to early Mardi Gras celebration

Pine Belt veterans gathered Wednesday to host a Mardi Gras party for residents of the State Veterans Home in Collins.(WDAM)
Pine Belt veterans gathered Wednesday to host a Mardi Gras party for residents of the State Veterans Home in Collins.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins were treated to a special, in-person Mardi Gras celebration Wednesday.

It was hosted by several Pine Belt veterans’ organizations and was the first event of its kind since the pandemic began.

Crescent City-style party music was provided by students from the Seminary High School Band.

The residents played bingo and also ate red beans and rice during the party.

The event had been originally scheduled as a Christmas party last December, but was canceled due to bad weather.

“Every veteran organization and auxiliary in Forrest and Lamar (counties) is involved with this, so we just want to say ‘thank you’ to our veterans,” said Ted Tibbett, a member of VFW Post 3036 in Hattiesburg.

Groups that assisted with the event included the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association and the Marine Corps League.

“We’re participating, so we can show our thanks to those who have served and sacrificed and now they have an opportunity to be celebrated, so that’s why we’re here,” said Fred Varnado, commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 62.

