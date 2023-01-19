Win Stuff
Registration opens for Petal Children’s Task Force 11th annual ‘Lighthouse Dash’

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration for the 11th annual Petal Children’s Task Force Lighthouse Dash is officially open.

The 5-K run/2-mile walk serves as the biggest fundraiser for the organization and all money raised goes towards food.

Demaris Lee, executive director of Petal Children’s Task Force, said this event helps more than people know.

Last year, the task force spent $154,000 purchasing food.

“We are in search of food all the time and all this money will go toward purchasing food, which we really are tight on a budget as food costs go up,” Lee said. “So, it really does help us. We encourage everyone to come in. It’s a 5-K run, 2-mile walk. Everybody can do it.”

After the race, participants will be able to enjoy a breakfast from Waffle House and door prizes, including the chance to win a trip to Ambergris Caye, Belize, and five $50 bills.

Lee said last year, the run/walk raised $53,000 and this year the goal is set for more than $60,000.

The dash will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the Petal Civic Center.

