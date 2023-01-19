Oak Grove High School Theatre troupe wins MTA awards

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Theatre students from Oak Grove High School are celebrating an impressive lineup of awards from the Mississippi Theatre Association Festival.

The annual competition was held in Tupelo over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

OGHS Theater Director Suzanne Allmon announced the awards on a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. At the top of the list was the Peer Choice Award and 1st Runner-up Best Production. Other awards include the following:

Special Recognition for Makeup Design

All-Star Casts - Farrah Wild and Corey Trotter

Best Supporting Actor - Kaden Heusser

Technical Achievement Award - Jacob Allmon, Sakinah Abdul-Shakir, Jake Antinnes, Kaden Heusser and Jacey Robinson

All-Star Cast - Briseida Salas-Tena, Austin Smith, Jake Antinnes

Best Actor - Steffan Ardis

Individual Event Winners - Mason Lee, Conner Graham, Steffan Ardis, Lee Carey, Arya Shoja, Abbey Thomas, Austin Smith and Eli Martin

Ranking of Excellent (evaluation only) - Jacey Robinson, Brailee Eubanks

“It was insane,” said OGHS senior Kaden Heusser. “It’s like, you’ve been working towards this goal for forever, and you’re scared you’re not going to make it and then you do.”

Fellow senior Abbey Thomas said hearing her name called as an individual event winner was thrilling.

“I was elated,” she said. “I was so happy; it was one of the best feelings ever. It was just incredible.”

As the 1st runners up, OGHS qualified to compete at the 2023 Southeastern Theater Conference in March in Lexington, Ky.

There will be an encore performance of the troupe’s award-winning show A Breach in the Darkness, written and directed by Allmon, on February 24. Ticket information will be announced on the OGHS Theatre Facebook page.

