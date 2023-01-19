Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Number of cases of Mississippi children eating marijuana edibles spikes

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the past ten days, the Mississippi Poison Control Center received four calls - all cases of kids under age six who mistakenly ate edibles.

In 2019, the center only reported two calls about children eating edibles. But in 2022, that number shot up to 36.

Colonel Steven Maxwell, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, told 3 On Your Side why he believes there’s a spike in cases.

“And because there’s been a significant increase in edible-type products that are accessible now, not just by Mississippians, but by Americans as a whole. You’re going to have more of these products in vehicles, in homes, in the possession of adults, which therefore is going to increase the likelihood, unfortunately, of infants, children, and adolescents getting their hands on these products.”

Due to the packaging being similar to regular candy and gummies, edibles laced with marijuana look very appealing to children.

“So edible exposures in kids are more dangerous because they weigh less than adults do,” Maxwell said. “So a dose that might be therapeutic in an adult will cause toxicity in a child.”

Dr. David Vearrier, Director of Medical Toxicology at UMMC, warned the public of a child’s symptoms who may have consumed an edible product.

“The most common side effect is going to be CNS depression, so mental status depression, like sleepiness. Sometimes you’ll see decreased breathing, sometimes you’ll see agitation, [the] child will be agitated, crying, upset,” Vearrier said.

Parents who have edibles are told to treat them like medicine and keep them out of sight and reach of children.

For more information, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
Montevious Goss
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is calling all artists for a new project series underway in...
HBURG Public Art Trail now includes Hub City utility boxes
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
Students returned to the University of Southern Mississippi Wednesday for the first day of...
USM students start spring semester: How they impact the Hattiesburg economy
Good times rol at veterans home in Collins
Good times rol at veterans home in Collins
USM students return for the spring semester
USM students return to campus for spring semester