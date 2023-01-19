More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue.

After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth.

“Obviously, there’s a little zone right around where the Chick-fil-A opened up,” Ducker said. “A couple of strip centers. We’ve got a Magnolia State Bank, a Sully’s, a McAlister’s, Zaxby’s, all those areas that seems like it’s been a magnet for a lot of our retail business.

“At the same time, we’ve got some property across the street, we’ve got property out by the high school so those are going to be attractive in the long term.”

With additional businesses like to attract more attention from residents and visitors alike, Ducker said the city will have to be prepared for the expansion of infrastructure.

“When you start looking at the future and you’re talking infrastructure, obviously you talk sewer and water.” Ducker said. “But you do (also) have roads, so we have to work with our partners, like (Mississippi Department of Transportation, which) has been very instrumental.

“And any federal help we can get as well for traffic lights, as far as frontage roads, those are things that will need to be addressed in the future.”

As for new businesses coming to the area, Ducker said the city won’t know of official plans until the building and permitting process is put to paper.

“There’s a lot of talks about this business or that business coming around,” Ducker said. “There’s a couple of rumors that have stuck out there a little longer than I thought would have.

“(But) we are looking out there. We are planning. We’ve got to be patient because we have to have the dollars to make these things happen. We don’t want to go to the bank any more than we have to for the growth we are seeing.”

Ducker said the funding process for any incoming business to the area can take a year and a half or longer to complete.

