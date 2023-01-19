Win Stuff
Marion County students apply for PRCC scholarships

So far, about 30 Marion County high schoolers have applied for admission to Pearl River Community College thanks to a grant that will pay all expenses.(WDAM Staff)
By Trey Howard
Jan. 18, 2023
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County students are taking advantage of the opportunity to attend Pearl River Community College at no cost.

“Our students are looking forward to the possibilities they have now because of the grant,” said Percynthia Newsome, principal of East Marion High School. “Because a lot of them were wondering how they would pay for college, so this has just opened up a lot of doors and just caused a lot of our students to start thinking about going to college.

“So, it’s been a great experience to just watch the kids and their excitement about it.”

Since the Mackenzie Scott Foundation gifted the grant to the district last November, Newsome says the application numbers are on track.

“A little more than 30 (students) have applied already,” she said. “We do have a few more that we are aware of that are in the process of applying to PRCC, and they can apply. So we’re looking for a lot more to apply by the deadline.”

The district partnered with the Pine Belt Foundation to assist students once they have completed the application process.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised how little it takes to keep someone from being able to go and pursue some sort of degree or training that they would have otherwise,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the foundation. “We’re not talking about huge numbers here per student. So the $3.5 million and the money it spends off each year, it’s going to put a lot of people there that wouldn’t be there otherwise.

“You can get in for not much, but that not much still keeps people from doing it.”

Once students complete the application, the foundation will step in to ensure all books, boarding and tuition are paid in full.

