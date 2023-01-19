Win Stuff
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments where two individuals exchanged gunfire Wednesday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department of Public Information

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments.

JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”

Chancellor said the incident was under investigation.

More details will be added to this report as they become available.

