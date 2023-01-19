JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department of Public Information

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments.

JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”

Chancellor said the incident was under investigation.

More details will be added to this report as they become available.

