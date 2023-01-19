Win Stuff
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments where two individuals exchanged gunfire.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department of Public Information

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a reported shooting at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community.

According to JCSD, two men are believed to have exchanged gunfire. Both had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

One man was said to have been wounded in the foot and was en route to the hospital, but he did not show up at South Central Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown if the other individual involved in the shooting suffered any injuries.

No injuries were reported to any residents of the complex.

The incident is currently under investigation.

