JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments

JONES COUNTY, Miss.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a reported shooting at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community.

According to JCSD, two men are believed to have exchanged gunfire. Both had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

One man was said to have been wounded in the foot and was en route to the hospital, but he did not show up at South Central Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown if the other individual involved in the shooting suffered any injuries.

No injuries were reported to any residents of the complex.

The incident is currently under investigation.

