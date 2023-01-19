HPD wants drivers to “Park Smart” to help eliminate car burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Leave keys in your car overnight, and it could give criminals an opportunity to steal your possessions.

Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to “‘Park Smart,” lock the your vehicle and taking valuables inside of the home.

Doing so, It could help prevent the car being burglarized.

“We’ve seen 15 auto burglaries, of those, 14 have been unlocked and nine of those have had weapons taken from them,” HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Morris said.

Weapons and electronics among the top items that are being stolen from vehicles along with electronics.

“A weapon in your vehicle doesn’t do you any good if you are not in your vehicle with your weapon,” Moore said. “When you leave your car in the middle of your night and you were to need that for some reason, what good is that doing in your vehicle?”

Moore also suggested double checking the vehicle before entering a home.

