HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared.

According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges.

The police department previously reported Booth had an active arrest warrant in connection to a residential burglary, which allegedly occurred on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 100 block of North 35th Avenue.

