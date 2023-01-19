Win Stuff
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims reacts to a proposed House bill regarding filming officers.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance.

The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.

This bill comes in response to an incident in McComb that happened last year.

If passed, a person who violates this could receive jail time.

“The last thing an officer needs is someone interfering with them trying to do their job,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “I don’t think there’s a problem with someone videoing the incident. The problem comes when they try to get too close, and it causes the officer to divide their attention between the person they’re having to deal with, and someone that’s invading their space and they don’t know what their intentions are.”

If passed, the bill will be sent to the Senate, where it will be placed in a committee for review.

