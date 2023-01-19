Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.

Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.(Realtor/Associated Press)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you.

Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters in now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000.

The Canton estate boasts 5,346-square-feet and the property includes over 42-acres.

The estate is 5,346-square-feet and sits on 42.24 acres.
The estate is 5,346-square-feet and sits on 42.24 acres. (Realtor)
According to its listing, the kitchen has a 5 burner cooktop, double ovens and an ice maker.
According to its listing, the kitchen has a 5 burner cooktop, double ovens and an ice maker. (Realtor)

On its Realtor page, the home is described as a “Farmhouse Oasis” which was initially built in 2011.

“From the moment you drive through the security gate, you know you’re home,” the listing reads. “Walking into the main home, you will be greeted in the foyer with soaring ceilings and you’ll notice the beautiful custom cypress wrapped and iron staircase. The home will only continue to amaze you with the attention to detail and design element throughout.”

In the home are five bedrooms and a total of six bathrooms. There is also a pool, hot tub and lake.

The pool area has a full kitchen, including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment...
The pool area has a full kitchen, including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment area. (Realtor)
"This is a home that you have to experience for yourself," the listing says.
"This is a home that you have to experience for yourself," the listing says. (Realtor)

A barn is located on the property as well, which includes two bedrooms and a bathroom. The barn also has enough stables for four horses.

“This is a home that you have to experience for yourself. Call today to arrange a private tour,” the listing concludes.

For a look at the entire house, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating an incident at Lone Oak Apartments...
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

Latest News

U.S. Conference of Mayors logo
Hattiesburg mayor attends US Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes first book
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes 1st book
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes first book
Sumrall man publishes first book at age of 91
State lawmakers have drafted a bill that, if enacted, would set up grant funding programs for...
House bill could aid food pantries across Mississippi