Clouds return for your Friday before rainy weather arrives this weekend

This evening will be clear and cool as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Another system will move in on Saturday, giving us a good chance of rain throughout the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will be bright and sunny before another system moves in on Tuesday. That will bring with it another chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

