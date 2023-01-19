Win Stuff
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes 1st book

By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Sumrall writer is publishing his first book at the age of 91.

“A Table in the Wilderness” is a fictional tale written by John Chandler loosely based on his own life.

Not only is Chandler a Korean War veteran, but he has experienced landmark moments in United States history, like The Great Depression and The Civil Rights Movement.

Chandler said the writing process took nearly eight years, but was made easier by his love of literature.

